Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools Over Energy Crisis

Governments in Pakistan and Bangladesh have announced emergency measures, including the shutdown of educational institutions as both countries grapple with an intensifying energy crisis driven by a global surge in oil prices and disrupted fuel markets.

In Pakistan, provincial authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in several regions as part of broader efforts to reduce fuel consumption and ease pressure on energy supplies. In Punjab province, all educational institutions are set to remain closed from March 10 to March 31, with online classes expected to continue and examinations to go ahead as scheduled. In addition, the federal government has introduced a four-day workweek for government offices and encouraged remote work for public sector employees to conserve fuel. Officials have also cut fuel allowances for government vehicles. These steps come in the wake of rising petroleum costs locally and globally, prompting authorities to tighten monitoring of fuel supplies and curb usage.

Across the border in Bangladesh, the government has ordered all public and private universities to close early, bringing forward the Eid al‑Fitr holiday break in an effort to conserve electricity and reduce fuel demand. The move, officials say, targets high energy use on campuses for facilities such as hostels, labs, and air‑conditioning, and aims to cut commuter fuel consumption and ease traffic congestion. With schools already closed for Ramadan, most educational institutions will remain shut during this period. Authorities have also imposed daily limits on fuel sales to curb panic buying, reflecting wider concerns about energy supply disruptions.

Both countries are heavily reliant on imported energy and are feeling the impact of soaring global oil prices and volatility caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. As import costs rise, governments are taking steps to reduce domestic fuel use and stabilize their energy systems, even as they warn these measures may continue if market conditions do not improve.

“We are doing everything we can to reduce consumption and ensure stability in power, fuel, and import supplies,” a Bangladeshi energy official said in a government briefing.

Officials in both countries have urged citizens to use fuel and electricity wisely, warning that these measures may continue or expand depending on global oil prices and domestic supply conditions.