Pakistan Delivers U.S. 15-Point Peace Plan To Iran

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Pakistani officials confirmed on Wednesday that the United States has delivered a 15-point plan to Iran through Islamabad, in an effort to end the ongoing Middle East war.

The move marks a rare diplomatic effort as the conflict, which began on February 28 with a US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, continues to escalate across the region.

The plan, conveyed by senior Pakistani intermediaries, comes amid persistent Iranian missile attacks, including strikes on the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group, which Tehran says forced the fleet to reposition.

At the same time, Israel has carried out airstrikes in Tehran and other locations, and launched ground operations against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, displacing more than one million people.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the delivery of the plan as a positive sign, telling reporters in the Oval Office that Iran’s recent actions in the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated a willingness to engage in diplomacy.

Tehran later issued a statement via the International Maritime Organization guaranteeing safe passage for “non-hostile vessels” through the crucial oil route, while specifying that vessels from the US and Israel would not be permitted.

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The plan reportedly includes a temporary ceasefire, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear enrichment, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and potential sanctions relief.

Pakistan, with longstanding ties to both the United States and Iran, was seen as a neutral facilitator capable of relaying sensitive communications between the two sides.

Diplomatic sources in the region said the process remains delicate, with both parties needing to de-escalate without losing face.

The conflict continues to affect civilians across the region. In Lebanon, airstrikes have damaged residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while in Iran, citizens report shortages and rising prices of essential commodities.

The escalation has also disrupted global energy markets. Oil prices spiked after Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while countries including Sri Lanka and Vietnam face energy shortages and soaring diesel costs.

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Global markets reacted cautiously, with oil prices falling slightly on hopes of a potential diplomatic breakthrough, though economic disruptions remain severe.

The International Energy Agency indicated that it stands ready to release additional reserves if needed to stabilize global energy supplies.

The unfolding situation highlights the delicate balance between military action and diplomacy, with Pakistan emerging as a critical player in facilitating negotiations and relaying US proposals to Tehran.

Analysts say the outcome of these talks could determine whether the region moves toward gradual de-escalation or plunges further into chaos.