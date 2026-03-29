Pakistan To Host Peace Talks As Iran Warns U.S. Troops

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, announced on Sunday that Islamabad will soon host talks between the United States and Iran, aimed at easing growing tensions in the Middle East.

Dar did not specify whether the discussions would be direct or indirect. “Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the U.S. have expressed their confidence in Pakistan’s facilitation,” he said in a televised statement, adding that the talks will occur in the coming days.

The announcement followed a meeting of top diplomats from regional countries in Islamabad. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt endorsed Pakistan’s mediation efforts, expressing support for dialogue and de-escalation in the region. Officials are expected to reconvene on Monday to continue discussions on the next steps.

Pakistan’s bid to host the talks comes amid rising concerns over the U.S.–Iran confrontation, which has heightened regional tensions and affected global energy markets.

Discussions in Islamabad reportedly include proposals related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway vital to global oil shipments, and other confidence-building measures aimed at reducing the risk of further conflict.

Advertisement

Pakistan has positioned itself as a neutral intermediary, maintaining diplomatic ties with both Washington and Tehran.

The government says the public announcement follows weeks of quiet diplomacy intended to prevent escalation. The country’s active engagement highlights its growing role as a regional peace broker at a time when other countries in the Middle East are closely monitoring developments.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf publicly dismissed the diplomatic initiative in Pakistan as a cover for other intentions.

Speaking as thousands of U.S. Marines arrived in the Middle East, Ghalibaf said that “our men are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever,” underscoring Tehran’s deep mistrust of U.S. actions and its rejection of a ground invasion.

There has been no immediate response from either the United States or Iran regarding the timing or nature of the talks.

Advertisement

Analysts note that Pakistan’s efforts could play a critical role in defusing tensions and creating an opportunity for dialogue that might prevent a broader regional conflict.