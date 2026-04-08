Pakistan Urges Trump To Extend Iran Deadline By Two Weeks

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for negotiations with Iran by two weeks, warning that additional time is critical to securing peace and stability in the Middle East.

In a public statement issued on Tuesday, Sharif said diplomatic efforts were gaining momentum and could yield meaningful results if given more time.

He called for a temporary ceasefire among all parties to allow negotiations to progress.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” Sharif said, while also urging Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture during the same period.

The appeal comes just hours before a deadline set by Trump, who has warned of possible military action if Iran fails to fully restore access to the key oil transit route.

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Pakistan has positioned itself as a key intermediary in the crisis, maintaining communication with both Washington and Tehran while coordinating with regional actors, including Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Sharif held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reaffirming support for regional stability and discussing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Islamabad has proposed a phased ceasefire and offered to host negotiations, as tensions continue to escalate following weeks of military exchanges involving U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, and retaliatory actions by Tehran.

The conflict, now in its fifth week, has disrupted global energy flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international oil shipments.

While Pakistan and other mediators push for a temporary truce, Iran has reportedly rejected short-term ceasefire proposals, insisting instead on a permanent resolution, including sanctions relief.

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Analysts warn that failure to reach an agreement before the deadline could trigger further escalation, raising concerns over potential strikes on critical infrastructure and worsening humanitarian conditions.

Pakistan’s latest intervention underscores its delicate diplomatic balancing act, as it seeks to maintain relations with Iran, the United States, and Gulf allies while preventing a broader regional crisis.