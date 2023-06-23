Pakistani Businessman, 4 Others Dead After Titan Submersible Imploded In Ocean

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Coast Guard announced on Thursday that it found debris from the Titan submersible which carried five passengers down the North Atlantic Ocean since Sunday.

The five persons who boarded the submersible were listed as, Hamish Harding (Britain), Paul Henri Nargeoloet (France) British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman; and American Stockton Rush, who co-founded OceanGate, the company that created the submersible.

The US stated that the development is a ‘catastrophic loss’ because all the passengers lost their lives.

The vessel was said to have gone missing in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Having been under water since Sunday, the vessel was bound to have technical problems because its oxygen reserve was to last for four days.

After days of search, the US Coast Guard said the debris of the vessel was located through a remote-controlled underwater search vehicle.

The Pakistan government has sent condolences to the family of British-Pakistan nationals who boarded the Titan submersible.