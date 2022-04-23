Palace Confirms Death Of Alaafin Of Oyo

The Palace of Oyo State has confirmed the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Bode Durojaye, the spokesperson for the late monarch simply told Punch, “Alaafin is dead. Details in due course”.

This website had earlier reported that the 83-year -monarch joined his ancestors on Friday night at Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital.

He was said to have been admitted for treatment at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti before he passed on.

Born on October 15, 1938, the Alaafin Adeyemi III was from the Alowodu Ruling House and reigned as Alaafin for 52 years.

The monarch was popularly known as Iku Baba Yeye and succeeded Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I in 1970.

He is the third prominent Oba to have died in Oyo State in less than five months.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Okadunni Oyewumi died on December 12, 2021, while the late Olubadan of Ibadan, died on January 2, 2022.

Also, the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Abdul-Azeez Adewuyi died in December 2021 and the monarch of Ikoyi town in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Abdulyekeen Ayinla died in April 2022.