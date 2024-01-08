Palliative Fraud: ‘Sack Betta Edu’ – Group Tells Tinubu, Hails Accountant General For Disowning Minister

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group called Concerned Nigerians has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for transferring N585 million to the private bank account of Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, a project accountant in the ministry.

This is as the group hailed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, for her steadfastness in refusing to grant the request of the minister.

The group said “senseless looting” being “perpetrated by Betta Edu” was part of the reasons the “military truncated democracy severally,” and pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to sack the minister immediately.

Edu has come under fire for requesting payment be made into a private account for some projects while also approving payments for flight tickets for herself and some staff of the ministry to travel to Kogi State which has no airport.

After receiving payment of N72 million, the minister and her team travelled by road for distribution of what she called palliatives to vulnerable citizens of the state ahead of the off-season governorship election in the state.

As a result, there have been calls for Edu to resign immediately or be sacked by the president for abuse of office and fraud.

Deji Adeyanju, convener of the group in a press statement made available to newsmen said the “action by the Accountant-General is in line with Chapter Seven, Section 713 of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009, which clearly states that personal money shall not be paid into a government bank account, nor should any public money be paid into a private account.”

Adeyanju applauded the Accountant-General for her unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of accountability and transparency in the management of public finances.

“Her refusal to comply with the improper and illegal request by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs demonstrates her integrity and dedication to the rule of law,” the activist said.

He noted that, “By adhering to the Financial Regulations, she has set a commendable example for other public officials to follow.”

Consequently, “I call on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

“The request made by the Minister to transfer such a substantial amount into an individual’s private account is a flagrant violation of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations.

“It raises serious concerns about the misuse of public funds and suggests a breach of trust by a high-ranking government official.”

Adeyanju urged Tinubu to ensure a transparent and independent investigation into the matter and, if found guilty, to suspend the minister pending further disciplinary actions.

He further called on the president to “sack her and preserve our matured democracy.

“This step is crucial to maintaining public confidence in the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring the prudent management of public resources,” Adeyanju said.

He said Concerned Nigerians group remains resolute in its pursuit of accountability, justice and transparency in governance.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely and advocate for the highest ethical standards in public service,” he further assured.