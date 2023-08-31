Palliatives: Imo Govt Begins Distribution Of 65,000 Bags of Rice

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has commenced the distribution of 65,000 bags of rice as palliatives to the people of Imo to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The governor flagged-off the distribution in Owerri defying the heavy down poor occasioned by the weather.

Recall that the Federal Government had released N5bn each for states across the federation to help in cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The governor said while the subsidy removal is causing temporary hardship, it still remains the best decision by the present government to save the nation’s economy.

He also revealed that the federal government will deliver to the state CNG and electric buses to help reduce transportation cost across the state.

He said: “You recall the incident of the policy of the removal of petroleum subsidy and the temporary hardship that followed. That policy is one of the most cogent policy that this government has taken to be able save our economy from collapse.

“Today, I am flagging-off the distribution under phase One, 65,000 thousands bags of rice to all the citizens and indigents of Imo state.

“I want you to join me in thanking the president of the federal republic of Nigeria President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“He is a great thinker, he is an economist, he knows how to create wealth and he is bent at rebuilding the economy.

“There will be some initial challenges but on the over all, he has rolled out some policies that will recover our economy, reduce the foreign exchange rate in Nigeria and also create prosperity for our people.”