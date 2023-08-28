Palliatives: Osun Tightens Security Around Warehouses Amid Planned Looting

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following reports of planned looting of palliatives kept in warehouses, the Osun State Government has beefed up security around the storage facilities.

The state had received 3,000 bags of rice from the Federal Government and is said to be awaiting 14,516 more bags of rice and 3200 MT of maize before commencing distribution of the palliatives to vulnerable residents of the state.

The palliatives were released to states as part of measures by the Federal Government to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

The Osun Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, while reacting to the reported looting of Bayelsa State warehouse disclosed that additional security measures have been put in place to safeguard warehouses holding palliative for the state.

“We have put enough security measures in place, for those that may want to take advantage of the fact that we are still expecting another consignment from the Federal Government to loot the one we have at hand. We have informed security operatives and we have built more security around the places (warehouses) to make it impossible for anybody to loot the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the society.

“We will still update the people of the state tomorrow on development over the palliative because we heard information that some consignment will be arriving today (Monday) so when we receive it, we are going to update the people on what is going on.”