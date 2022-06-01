Palm-Wine Mixed With Indian Hemp Recovered From 24 Cultists During Initiation In Enugu

Twenty-four persons were arrested around 4:30am on 28/05/2022 during an alleged secret cult meeting/initiation in a forest at Eke in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this Wednesday in a press release. He said they were arrested by the command’s Anti-Cultism Squad, adding that two locally made pistols, seven black berets and a white-coloured ten litres gallon containing liquid substances suspected to be a mixture of palm wine and Indian hemp used for the initiation were recovered from them.

He said, “Ongoing investigations reveal that the suspects are made up of fourteen newly initiated and ten old members of Apache Tigers (“Two-Two”), which is also known as Black Beret (“BB”) Confraternity.”

The suspects, according to him, are, Eze Lucky Chinemerem, 27; Igwe Chidimma Jonathan, 22; Ugwu Chiemerie, 22; Agubata Chidera, 22; Abraham Onumah, 28; Abdulraham Suleiman, 21; Chizoba Atu, 23; Sunday Victor, 23; Eneh Chidera, 28; Asadu Ejike Stephen, 25; Eze Chibuzor Emmanuel, 22; Ebuo Tochukwu Victor, 27; Ogbodo Mohammed, 32, and Gabriel Ebubechukwu, 23.

Others are Offia Emeka Emmanuel, 26; Ajoku Leo Chiemeka, 28; Onyekwelu Ugochukwu, 32; Chibuoke Chukwuemeka, 40; Chineke Chibueze, 26; Ugwu Chibuike, 35; Aneke Chidubem, 30; Ozougwu Henry, 29; Aneke Ugochukwu, 31, and Nwali Ikechukwu, 25.

Ndukwe said ‘they all confessed to being members of the secret cult’.