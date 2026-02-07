Palmer Hat-Trick Powers Chelsea Past Wolves

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea reignited their push for a top-four finish with a commanding 3–1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, inspired by a sensational hat-trick from Cole Palmer at Molineux Stadium.

The England international delivered a masterclass in front of goal, scoring all three of Chelsea’s goals to secure a crucial win for the Blues. It was a landmark night for Palmer, as the treble took his tally to 52 goals in his 100th appearance for the club, a remarkable return that underlined his growing importance in Chelsea’s attack.

Wolverhampton offered resistance and briefly threatened a comeback when Super Eagles forward Tolu pulled one back for the visitors, marking his name on the scoresheet with a well-taken goal. However, Chelsea remained composed and in control, with Palmer’s brilliance proving too much for the Wolves defence.

The victory lifts Chelsea to fifth place on the Premier League table with 43 points, keeping them firmly in contention for European qualification as the season enters a decisive phase.

For Wolves, the defeat was a setback, while for Chelsea, it was a statement performance led by a forward who continues to rise to the big occasion.