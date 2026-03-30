Pandemics Are Inevitable, Says Minister

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Pandemics are inevitable and nations must be ready to respond swiftly, says Dr Iziaq Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare.

Salako said this at the Public Health Symposium on “Lessons on Pandemic Preparedness and Response: Insights from China and Nigeria” on Monday in Abuja.

The minister warned: “the next pandemic is not a matter of if but when,” stressing the importance of coordinated, equitable, and innovative preparedness. He noted that COVID-19, which claimed over seven million lives worldwide, exposed vulnerabilities in global health systems while demonstrating the value of collaboration and resilience.

He highlighted Nigeria’s progress in strengthening its health security landscape. These, he said, include the digitalisation of infectious disease surveillance with SORMAS, training of health workers, expanded diagnostic infrastructure with over 100 public health laboratories, and the establishment of infectious disease centers and public health emergency operation centers in all states and the Federal Capital Territory.

These measures, he said that helped improve Nigeria’s technical evaluation score from 39 per cent in 2017 to 54 per cent in 2023. He also noted China’s rapid and disciplined response to COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of technology integration and community mobilization.

“Mutual learning between Nigeria and China is critical to building resilient systems capable of safeguarding citizens and optimizing global actions against future health emergencies,” he said.

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Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, he said that health security is prioritised as the fourth pillar of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

“State-level preparedness is being strengthened through the 7-1-7 target and the SITAware Transition Project, while the One Health approach ensures coordinated attention to human, animal, and environmental health.

“Nigeria is also engaged in WHO pandemic agreement negotiations, reflecting its commitment to multilateral cooperation,” he said

He stressed that pandemic preparedness requires a whole-of-society approach, involving governments, private sector, communities, researchers, and international partners. He urged stakeholders to focus on actionable policies, partnerships, and innovations to ensure global readiness and equity.

“Let us work together across borders and sectors to ensure full readiness for the next pandemic, leaving no one behind,” he said.

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The experts at the event said that the visit marks a strategic shift toward a self-reliant, industrialised healthcare system in Nigeria through international partnerships, local production, and strengthened health security.