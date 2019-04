Advertisement

Many are said to have burnt to death as a petrol tanker fell and exploded on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The inferno broke out after a tanker fell while going to Ojo road in Ibadan.

The incident created pandemonium along the axis as several houses were reportedly gutted with fire.

In a video online a woman who was trying to escape from a car was seen lying flat on the floor as the fire trapped her.

The numbers of casualties were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Many feared dead as Tanker explodes in Ibadan.



Many have been feared dead following a severe fire explosion which occurred after a tanker carrying petrol fell along Old Ife-Rd, Sawmill.



It began after few individuals attempted to scoop petrol from the tanker. pic.twitter.com/Rdj43IZnuj — TOS TV NETWORK (@tostvnetwork) April 18, 2019