Pandemonium At EFCC As Former NBA VP Ubani Slumps

A former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani has slumped at the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The incident reportedly caused panic at the premises of the agency where Ubani was being held in custody.

According to Ripples Nigeria, Ubani was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after he collapsed in the detention facility of the Commission.

A member of Ubani’s family in an interview with Vanguard revealed that Ubani slumped after suffering severe dehydration and high blood pressure.

The family member said: “Ubani would have died today (yesterday) if some persons had not intervened and rushed him to the hospital after he collapsed in EFCC cell.

“It is very disheartening that the EFCC has chosen to continue to detain him despite a court order that instructed that he be released or be charged to court.

“We are begging well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to the EFCC chairman to comply with court order and release Ubani.”

‎Recall that Ubani and Senator Christopher Enai from Bayelsa State, were detained by the EFCC on March 19 for failing to produce chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Ngozi Olejeme, whom they both stood for as sureties.