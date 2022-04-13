Panic As Armed Hoodlums Chase Traders At Lagos Abattoir

There was panic at the Lagos State Government owned abattoir in the Agege area of the state on Wednesday as some armed hoodlums chased traders away at the place.

It was learnt that the crisis was caused by the levy introduced by the hoodlums.

Traders were said to have refused to pay the hoodlums who demanded the money and this caused crisis in the area.

But some claimed that the management of the abattoir introduced the payment which some traders resisted.and this led to the crisis.

Armed hoodlums were said to have chased away the traders who refused to pay while some of them reportedly used the opportunity of the chaotic situation to rob passengers in tricycles plying the area.

An eyewitness said, ” We had to run away because the boys were holding cutlasses and knives and they were ready to kill.

” They were demanding money from traders and some did not want to pay. The boys who they are using to collect the money are not patient at all. They just started to harass and attack the people and they chased then away.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command had deployed its men to the place.

He said, “Abattoir area of Lagos State is calm. News of violence is false. Just a minor rancour within the management of the abattoir. Stakeholders already working towards a lasting solution.”