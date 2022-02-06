Panic As Over 40 Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Clad In White Apparel Storm Abuja Estate

Residents of Abuja were thrown into panic, after over 40 suspected ‘yahoo boys'(internet fraudsters) dressed in white apparel stormed Mab Global Estate in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The suspected internet fraudsters were, however, stopped from gaining access into the estate by the security men guarding the gate around 11:45 pm on Friday.

They were stopped by security personnel after they could not provide the required information on the particular house number that was expecting them.

After they were prevented from gaining access to the estate, it was learnt that they came back in a convoy of 15 cars carrying over 40 of them at about 2:30 am on Saturday morning.

According to residents, the suspected fraudsters said they came to honour a birthday party at a plot in which no celebration was happening.

Speaking on the incident, the Chief Security Officer of the estate, Denis Omala, stated that they reinforced and came back around 2:30 am.

Omala said he had to call for reinforcement to subdue them.

Omala said, “Over 40 suspected Yahoo boys attempted to breach the estate security on Friday night.

“They dressed in white and attempted to gain entrance into the estate around 11:45 pm but were not allowed in.

“They could not provide the requisite information on the particular house number that was expected. We turned them back.They returned strong in a convoy of 15 cars carrying over 40 people in white around 2:30 am.

“They became aggressive as they attempted to forcibly penetrate the estate. We had to call in all the security men and some residents to prevent them from breaching the peace of the estate.”

The Chairman of the Estate, Emeka Ihedioha, said he had to rush to the gate to ensure that the young men were turned back, adding that their intentions were not known.

He, however, urged the residents to be more vigilant.