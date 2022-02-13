Panic In Imo Community As Man Slaughtered During ‘Cult Clash’

There is palpable tension in the Akalovo Emekuku community of Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State, as residents woke up on Sunday morning to the sight of a butchered man whose identity has yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Sources said that the cause of the man’s death could be as a result of a cult clash as the area is known to be the den of cultists who operate without hindrance.

When contacted, the Imo State police spokesman, Michael Abattam, promised to reach out to the police division in Toronto Uratta for an in-depth investigation.

The incident is the latest in the series of cult-related killings in Imo State. Recently, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Christian Kpatuma, was kidnapped from his home in the Mgbala Agwa area of Oguta LGA to a bush where was allegedly killed by suspected cultists.

Also, about 7 persons were recently killed in the Mmahu community, Ohaji Egbema LGA, by one Ossy in the company of about 20 masked men. The police had said preliminary reports suggested that the killings were cult-related.