Panic In INEC Offices Following Ogun, Osun Attacks, Adamawa Beefs Up Security At Commission’s Office

Tension may have gripped state offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, following recent attacks in Ogun and Osun States.

INEC offices across the country are asking for more security cover to prevent hoodlums from launching attacks.

THE WHISTLER has learnt that the Adamawa Police Command has also received the request to beef up security at INEC offices in the state.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is from Adamawa State.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER over the phone, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police public relations officer for Adamawa State, confirmed the development.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP SK Akande, has deployed policemen to INEC offices in the state to safeguard property and personnel.

In his words: “You know, there was an attack at the INEC offices of Ondo and Osun, that’s why we are taking proactive measures to deploy security operatives to safeguard the INEC offices here.

“These deployments will surely assist in monitoring INEC materials, prevent any attempt to evade INEC premises, coordinate timely response to distress calls, and to clamp down on violators.”

He said CP Akande has equally directed the divisional police offices and their supervisory area commanders to ensure strategic deployment of officers at INEC offices in their areas.

Akande was also said to have ordered a total clamp down on non-INEC staff found around the Commission’s facilities while warning political thugs across the state to steer clear to avoid the wrath of the police.

According to Nguroje, the measures were a manifestation of the IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s determination to provide conducive atmosphere for political processes in the state.