Pantami: PDP Accuses APC Legislators Of Cover- Up, Says Minister Threat To National Security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the leadership of the House of Representatives for standing down a motion raised by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta), demanding the resignation or sack of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The party, which said that the motion was validly laid before the House, added that it reflects the position of majority of Nigerians across board.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a presser, condemned the statement by the APC leadership in the House of Representatives, in which it attempted to create a parliamentary cover for the indicted minister, despite his being exposed as an apologist of terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

The PDP asserted that the manifest desperation in the statement, particularly in resorting to personal attacks on the Minority Leader as well as the spokesman of the Minority Caucus, Hon. Francis Agbo, further exposes a huge conspiracy by certain individuals working in tandem with terrorism apologists to frustrate genuine efforts to curb acts of terrorism in our country.

“Our party alerts Nigerians of a scheme by the APC leadership in the House of Representatives to create unnecessary controversies, ostensibly with a view to divert public attention from the pertinent issues at hand and by so doing, provide official cover for a confessed terrorism apologist in the Federal Executive Council,” the party said.

The PDP commended the Minority Leader, Hon. Elumelu and the minority caucus in the House of Representatives for their patriotism and courage in standing on the side of Nigerians at this critical moment, in line with the already established position of the PDP.

The party therefore urged the minority caucus to remain focused and not to be distracted by the activities of forces sympathetic to terrorist groups.

Furthermore, the party noted that the provisions of Order 6 (Privileges), under which the Minority Leader presented the minds of Nigerians, are clear in the pursuit of national interest.

“Anybody seeking to frustrate the import of the motion does not have the interest, security and wellbeing of the nation at heart,” the party said.

The PDP therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reassure the nation by heeding the voice of Nigerians, as contained in the statement by the Minority Leader, and relieve Isa Pantami of his position as his continued stay in office poses a grave threat to the national security.