Pantami’s Son Released Hours After Abduction

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

Reports on Friday have disclosed the release of the son of Professor Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, hours after he was abducted.

The son, identified as Alamin Isa Ali Pantami was reportedly abducted earlier on Friday, in Bauchi State where he lives with his grandmother.

According to Daily Trust, his captors were said to have dropped him at a checkpoint in the Dambam Local Government Area of the state hours after he was reportedly abducted.

One of the victim’s guardians, said, “He just left the house; he is back home now. He was found in Dambam, where his abductors dropped him. They dropped him at a checkpoint and from there, he was brought home”.

However, when the State’s spokesperson, Mohammed Ahmed, and that of the Divisional Police in the metropolis were contacted, they said the case was not reported.

Reacting to the incident, Ahmed said, “All we require from members of the public is to assist us with credible information on movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary action, and if there is any problem they should report to police”.

