Paramilitary Recruitment: Board Debunks Screening Reports

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The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board Services (CDCFIB) has debunked reports of a screening exercise in its ongoing recruitment into the board and its paramilitary agencies.

The board Public Relations Officer (PRO), Juliet Okeh, debunked the report in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Thursday.

Okeh was reacting to the circulation across several media platforms of a purported recruitment screening invitation scheduled for April 15, in Kano.

She described the report as ”fake” and urged the public to disregard it, adding that accurate information regarding the board and paramilitary recruitment exercise would be announced through verified and appropriate media platforms.

The PRO urged candidates to be aware of fraudsters and avoid falling victim to scammers.

NAN reports that the board had in 2025 said that shortlisted candidates for physical screening and document verification would be released between Dec. 1 and 3, 2025.

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It was however postponed and is yet to be announced.