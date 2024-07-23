Paris 2024: Team Nigeria’s Camping Allowances Cleared- Sports Minister

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

With just three days to the kickoff of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh, has disclosed that both foreign and domestic allowances for the athletes have been disbursed.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Sports Development, Diana-Mary Nsan, Enoh said the Nigerian contingent is in high spirits following its foreign training tour in Germany and Spain, as well as the timely disbursement of foreign camping allowances.

He said: “Ensuring our athletes are well-prepared and motivated is a top priority. We are committed to providing all necessary support to help them excel on the global stage.

“Our athletes have shown incredible dedication and resilience, and we believe they are ready to make the nation proud.”

A total of 88 athletes will represent Nigeria in 12 different sports at the Olympic Games, which commence later this week.

The statement reads: “This timely financial support underscores the Ministry’s dedication to fostering an environment where Nigerian athletes can focus on their preparations and deliver outstanding performances in Paris.

“The support from the ministry has been phenomenal,” said one of the athletes. Knowing that we have the backing of our nation gives us the confidence to push harder and aim higher.

“The contingent held its foreign training programme in Saarbrucken, Germany, while the football team camped in Spain. The foreign training followed a period of domestic training camp, which prepared athletes for the games before the foreign camping to further prepare mentally, physically, and psychologically under conditions similar to those in Paris.

“The training in Germany and Spain has been intense and very beneficial,” noted another athlete. “We are more than ready to compete and bring glory to Nigeria.”

Enoh added: “Our athletes have the full support of the nation. We believe in their abilities and are confident they will give their best at the Games. Let’s all rally behind Team Nigeria and cheer them on to victory.”