Paris Club Refund: SAN Flags $400m ‘Bogus Consultant’ Enrichment Scheme

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…Asks AGF To Commence Multi-Agency Probe

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Patrick Ikwueto, has raised serious concerns over what he described as persistent attempts to advance questionable consultancy claims linked to the Paris Club and London Club refund arrangements, warning that the Federal Government could be exposed to fresh liabilities running into hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a detailed petition to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) seen by THE WHISTLER, Ikwueto called for the immediate constitution of a high-level inter-agency verification committee to scrutinise all outstanding claims, alleging what he termed “disturbing” misrepresentations and coordinated schemes aimed at unjust enrichment.

The letter, submitted on behalf of GSCLBIZ Plus Consortium, revisits long-standing disputes surrounding consultancy services rendered to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), while warning that new financial demands now being pursued risk reopening matters that, according to the petition, had already been conclusively settled by government institutions.

The SAN’s letter claims that GSCLBIZ Plus Consortium was duly engaged by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum over a period exceeding ten years, spanning multiple administrations of the Forum.

According to the petition, “Our Client was duly engaged by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to render specialised consultancy services over a period exceeding a decade… In the course of these engagements, our Client facilitated recoveries in excess of USD10 billion for the benefit of the States, thereby materially sustaining their fiscal stability.”

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The consortium further argued that its engagement was based on a long-established track record, noting that it had previously worked with more than 25 state governments since 2006 in similar financial advisory roles.

It stated that, “Their appointment by the NGF was predicated on a demonstrable track record of competence, expertise, and proven results.”

At the centre of the petition is a strong allegation that certain actors are attempting to revive or repackage already settled obligations under the guise of consultancy entitlements linked to Paris Club and London Club refunds.

The SAN warned, “We now formally bring to your attention credible and disturbing information regarding persistent misrepresentations, material distortions, and coordinated fraudulent schemes being advanced under the guise of London and Paris Club refund claims.”

He further alleged that these schemes were designed to exploit the system for financial gain at the expense of public funds.

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“These schemes appear calculated to unjustly enrich certain parties at the expense of both the Federal and State Governments, notwithstanding that sums in excess of USD250 million have already been paid in respect of such claims.”

More significantly, the letter raised concern over fresh demands currently being pursued, which it described as highly questionable.

“We are further reliably informed of an additional and highly questionable claim in the sum of USD400 million presently being pursued.”

The letter insisted that, based on documentary records and institutional history, all Paris Club obligations had already been conclusively resolved years ago.

The petition stated, “All obligations relating to the Paris Club were conclusively reconciled and discharged under the Administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo circa 2006.”

It further added that similar closure had been achieved in respect of London Club obligations.

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“All matters pertaining to the London Club were fully resolved during the Administrations of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and President Goodluck Jonathan,” it added.

According to the letter, these reconciliations were carried out by key federal financial institutions, including the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office (DMO), and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Ikwueto argued that these agencies acted within their statutory mandates and that relevant officials still retain custody of the official records capable of verifying the transactions.

The petition also raised legal concerns, noting that the present wave of claims appears to rely on interpretations of court rulings that may not align with earlier judicial determinations.

It stated that the judgment being cited by some claimants was delivered after the Federal Government had already discharged its obligations.

The letter further observed that, “At least two Supreme Court judgments subsist on this subject, yet appear to have been disregarded in advancing the present claims.”

The SAN added that institutional records and officials familiar with the transactions remain available for verification, stressing that his client possesses what it described as “incontrovertible evidence” supporting its position.

The petition also referenced a separate assignment allegedly given to the consortium by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in June 2016 to reconcile and recover deductions made from state accounts between 1996 and 2003.

According to the letter, this mandate was successfully executed, “This mandate was successfully executed, resulting in recoveries exceeding USD6 billion.”

However, the Ikwueto warned that the success of these recoveries has triggered what he described as a wave of speculative and unmeritorious claims by parties who were neither involved in nor mandated for the original transactions.

He stated that such actors lack both “privity, mandate, or technical competence” in relation to the underlying financial processes.

To address the escalating disputes, Ikwueto urged the Attorney General to immediately set up a high-level Inter-Agency Verification Committee to comprehensively review all claims.

He proposed that the committee should include representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), and all consultants previously involved in the matter.

The petition recommended that the AGF or a designated representative chair the committee to ensure neutrality and authority.

The SAN warned that failure to rigorously scrutinise the claims could expose the Federal Government to significant and unjustified financial liabilities.

He stressed that while legitimate consultancy engagements should be respected and honoured, the persistence of overlapping claims creates a dangerous fiscal risk environment.

The petition noted, “Failure to subject these claims to rigorous verification exposes the Federal Government to significant and unjustified financial liabilities.”

Ikwueto concluded by urging a transparent and conclusive review of all issues relating to the Paris Club refund dispute, emphasizing that only a structured verification process can resolve competing claims and prevent further financial exposure.

He added that GSCLBIZ Plus Consortium remains willing to provide full documentation and cooperate with any investigative process instituted by the Federal Government.

The renewed allegations are expected to further intensify scrutiny of the long-running Paris Club refund controversy, which has for years remained one of Nigeria’s most contested public finance disputes involving states, federal institutions, and multiple consulting interests.

Four years ago, officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance informed state government representatives of the Federal Government’s plan to commence the deduction of $418m from the accounts of states and local governments.

This led to a deadlock at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting following the states’ opposition to the commencement of the deduction.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, stated that state governments opposed the Federal Government’s plan to make deductions from the federation account to pay private consultants for the Paris Club refund, as the move was projected to affect the recurrent expenditure of at least 33 states, which might struggle to pay workers’ salaries.

The Federal Government later bowed to pressure, reaching an agreement with the state governments to suspend the deduction of the $418m Paris Club refunds from their accounts pending the determination of court cases on the matter.