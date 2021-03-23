PASAN: Rivers State Joins Nationwide Strike

27 SHARES Share Tweet

The entrance of the Rivers State House of Assembly was barricaded on Tuesday morning, after the state chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), joined the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the association.

The body is protesting the non- implementation of financial autonomy for state legislatures.

PASAN in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER, said it had exhausted all avenues for amicable resolution of the conflict to no avail, including appealing to the authorities to enforce and implement financial autonomy for state legislatures.

PASAN embarked on the strike after previously issuing 21, 14 and 7 days’ ultimatum at different times to government.