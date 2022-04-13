Passage Of Our Bill Will Enable Us Restore Peace To Warring Communities–Peace Corp

The Commandant General of National Unity and Peace Corps, Dr. Chinedu Nneji, on Wednesday said the passage of the bill will strengthen and enable peace to warring communities.

He said this while reacting to the passage of the bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed the bill establishing the National Unity and Peace Corps to enhance security and create job opportunities for the Nigerian youths.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of the reports by the Senate committee on interior.

Nneji who reacted to the passage of the bill, applauded the Senate for the consideration of the bill which he said was “long overdue.”

He said that the corps would facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, and neighbourhood watch, and national building.

He noted that the National Unity and Peace Corps would train the youths to advance the course of peace building and conflict resolution and mediation among warring communities in the country.

The bill seeks to give legal backing to the establishment of the peace corps as a government parastatal and allows its members to be absorbed into the proposed organisation at commencement.

Nneji, however, thanked thousands of the volunteer staff who have been steadfast in the discharge of their duties despite all odds which he said led to the success of the bill.

He urged them to put more efforts and resilience especially now that the job is coming to full-blown force.