Passengers Injured as Explosion Rocks Abuja–Kaduna Train

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The Abuja–Kaduna train experienced a loud explosion on Monday, causing it to suddenly jolt to a halt and injuring several passengers as the impact threw occupants off balance and sparked panic inside the coaches.

Eyewitness said the incident occurred mid-journey when a loud bang was heard, forcing the train to stop abruptly and flinging some passengers across their seats and onto the floor.

According to passengers onboard, several people sustained injuries, with some bleeding and others suffering severe wounds from the sudden impact.

The train remained stationary for about 30 minutes before resuming its journey toward the Kubwa area of Abuja.

Passengers also complained that there was no immediate communication from the Nigerian Railway Corporation regarding the cause of the explosion or the condition of affected passengers.

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The Abuja–Kaduna Railway corridor is one of the country’s busiest rail routes, used daily by hundreds of commuters travelling between the Federal Capital Territory and Kaduna State.

As of the time of filing this report, officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation had yet to release a statement explaining the incident or confirming the number of injured passengers.