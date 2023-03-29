Passengers Stranded In Lagos As Commercial Bus Drivers Protest Excessive Levies

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Commuters in Lagos State were on Wednesday stranded at bus-stops as some commercial bus drivers downed their tools to protest against excessive levies by touts at garages and bus stops.

Drivers under the aegis of the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) had in October last year embarked on a seven-day strike to register their displeasure over the matter.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the drivers had earlier in the morning blocked Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, but were dispersed by the Police.

Some motorcyclists and tricycle operators are currently plugging the gap that has been created as a result of the refusal of the drivers to work.