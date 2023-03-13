Passport Fees Rise By N1,000 As Immigration, NIMC Introduce NIN Verification Fee For Issuance, Renewal

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Foreigners To Pay N6,915 For Verification

The Nigerian Immigration Service has reached an agreement with the National Identity Management Commission to introduce a National Identity Number integration and verification fee for the issuance and renewal of international passports.

The NIMC said the agreement would increase the speed of passport issuance.

The commission said in a statement on Monday, seen by THE WHISTLER that Nigerians will pay a fee of N1000 for the NIN Verification.

African countries will pay $5.00 (N2,305) (or its equivalent in other currencies) and other countries $15.00 (N6,915) (or its equivalent in other countries), NIMC said.

According to NIMC, the service, fees, and the new NIS process will go live on 1st April 2023

The Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, said the commission has received approval from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to streamline passport application processes.

It said “NIMC wishes to inform the general public that it has devised and agreed on a framework with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to significantly improve the quality of service, accuracy, and speed of passport services through the timely verification of the National Identification Number (NIN).

“This new arrangement is in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal, and issuance processes.

“Consequently, a NIN Verification fee would be charged for each Nigerian passport application for this service.”