Pastor Adeboye Breaks ‘Exciting News’ Of RCCG Members Freed By Abductors In Kaduna

Eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released by their abductors.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, disclosed “the exciting news” on Thursday in a tweet.

Daddy GO, as Adeboye is fondly referred to by members, added that the eight church members had been taken to hospital for medical checks and possible treatment.

Members of the RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, who were going to attend a programme, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road.

The kidnappers had demanded N50m ransom but it was not disclosed whether ransom was paid before they were freed or not.

Adeboye wrote, “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the Hospital for checkup and tests.

“Glory be to Jesus. “We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.”

Church members had been praying for the release of the abducted members since the incident happened almost two weeks ago.