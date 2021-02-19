Pastor Adeboye Directs RCCG Pastors To Intensify Prayers For Leah Sharibu’s Release

59 SHARES Share Tweet

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has directed all RCCG pastors to intensify prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

Adeboye also urged parents in Nigeria and around the world to pray for the safe return of Sharibu and others being held captive by terrorists and bandits.

The cleric joined his voice with many other well-meaning people to call for Boko Haram’s release of Sharibu who was kidnapped on this day (February 19) three years ago by the Islamic terrorist sect.

Adeboye’s call was contained in a press release floated on the Facebook page of the public relations arm of the church on Friday.

“I, hereby again, call and direct all Pastors in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, is released. We shall not relent in our prayers,” he said.

His call is coming at a time when a notable Islamic cleric is negotiating with bandits for the release of some students.

Sharibu was among the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College students kidnapped by terrorists in 2018, in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The terrorists have yet to release her even as she maintained that she will not renounce her Christian faith.