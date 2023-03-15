Pastor Adeboye’s Wife Bags UN Award For Global Peace

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has received a United Nations award for global peace.

Her husband disclosed this via his official Facebook page on Wednesday while sharing pictures of the award online.

“My wife @pastorfoluadeboye has been awarded the Woman of Distinction award as an outstanding global peace ambassador for change by the United Nations Global Women Foundation. @unitednations. Glory be to Jesus, Let somebody shout hallelujah!,” Adeboye stated.

Agencies under the UN designate peace awards to selected individuals around the world.

Recipients must have, by their actions and influence, amplified UN goals which involve “peace, dignity and equality on a healthy planet.”

As revealed on Adeboye’s website, she has been actively involved in “planting Christian schools, as well as making ” immense contributions to the Nigerian Education sector, coordinating work in the field of Christian Education, by starting a vigorous movement (Christ the Redeemer’s Schools Movement) that has led to the founding of several Christian Educational institutions caring for the educational welfare of children in Nigeria and Internationally.”