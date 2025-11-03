Pastor Adefarasin Questions U.S. ‘Sudden Love’ For Nigeria

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senior Pastor of Guiding Light Assembly, Pastor Wale Adefarasin, has questioned the United States’ “sudden love” for Christians in Nigeria, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments on alleged religious persecution in the country.

Adefarasin, speaking in a viral video on Monday, reacted to Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” and his threat of possible military action over alleged killings of Christians.

The cleric criticised the Western narrative portraying Nigeria as a country where Christians are facing genocide, and described such depictions as exaggerated and misleading.

“For 40 years that I have been a Christian, there have been killings in southern Kaduna, killings on the plateau, there have been riots.

“Sometimes, I think it was in France, an image of Prophet Muhammad was defaced. Who remembers that? And as a result of that, there were killings of Christians in Nigeria,” Adefarasin said.

He acknowledged that attacks on Christians in certain parts of the country were real and condemnable but insisted that they were not new or indicative of a coordinated extermination campaign.

“It’s nothing new. It doesn’t amount to genocide. The way the West are talking about it, it’s as if a Christian steps on the street, his head will be blown off,” he said.

Adefarasin further suggested that the Western attention to Nigeria’s internal religious issues might be motivated by geopolitical and economic interests rather than genuine concern for religious freedom.

“I’m trying to understand this sudden love for Christians. Is it because we now have one of the largest refineries in the world and no longer have to ship raw materials abroad and bring the finished products? Or is it because of the 21st-century minerals that we now have in our earth, that are used to generate nuclear power for electric vehicles?” he asked.

His comment comes amid tension after Trump’s recent statement accusing the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians and warning of possible U.S. intervention.