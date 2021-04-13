Pastor Adefarasin Reveals Why Nigeria Is ‘A Scam’

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The founder of House on the Rock church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has said Nigeria as a country is “a scam” because its constitution was created by a few military operatives.

He said the country was standing on a faulty foundation because of its alleged flawed constitution.

In a video floated on his official Facebook page on Monday, the cleric told his congregation that until the constitution was changed to properly represent all Nigerians, the country’s greatness would continue to be limited.

Adefarasin added that the average Nigerian and the country as a whole have limitless possibilities for greatness, but for its constitution and absence of visionary political leadership.

His words: “We need Nigeria back. And God will give us what we need to do what needs to be done. If we perish, let us perish.

“Millions will rise in our place…You hear what I’m saying to you? Otherwise, your grandchildren will not have a future in this land. And only people who are genuinely rooted in Christ will be able to deliver on God’s purpose for this nation.

“Does he have a purpose? Of course, look at the amount of resources he has deposited in this nation. Look at the resilience of the Nigerian.

“Look at how Nigerians are succeeding everywhere in the world whether they left Nigeria four hundred years ago or they left Nigeria on a plane 50 years ago, they excel…we are at the top of the treasury in the United States, we are at the top of the World Bank, the list is very long.

“So the problem is not Nigerians. It’s Nigeria and its constitution. The document upon which we were formed was a few soldiers and their surrogates who put it together and that is what is supposedly holding us together,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged Nigerians to only support political leaders who welcome the idea of a new constitution as a major key to the country’s greatness.

He added: “The foundation is that document and if the foundation is faulty, what can the righteous do? We’ve got to go back to the foundation.

“The next administration must not access power until we have a veritable constitution that is truly the document of we the people.

“Anything else is a fraud. Nigeria is a scam, it’s a scam and it has perpetuated itself for too long and it’s time to do something about it.

“No politician has the right to talk to us on this matter unless they believe as we believe on this matter. Nigeria can do better, she can get better and she can win.

“We are suffering in Nigeria, in our hundreds of millions, we actually need not to, we could easily be one of the top three countries in the world with the kind of resources we have.”