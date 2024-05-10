Pastor Arrested For ‘Defiling Minors, Administering Oath Of Secrecy’ In Kwara

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Olayinka Ajiboye, the 45-year-old General Overseer of the Divine Land of Joy Prayer Ministry in Kwara State, has been arrested and paraded by the police for sexually assaulting three underage girls from his congregation.

It was gathered that after allegedly assaulting the minors, Ajiboye used the Bible to administer an oath of secrecy, warning them not to reveal the abuse.

One of the girls became pregnant as a result of the defilement, and Ajiboye allegedly forced her to terminate the pregnancy.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara Command spokesperson, Mr. Ayoola Shola, confirmed that Ajiboye is a “serial rapist” who had been under surveillance due to multiple complaints about his nefarious activities targeting members of his church.

According to Shola, the three victims reside at Agah Village in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara.

The Kwara NSCDC spokesman said, “He was apprehended after a tip-off on Tuesday, and investigation conducted revealed that the suspect is the General Overseer of Divine Land of Joy Prayer Ministry, at Agah village.

“He had sexually assaulted several members of the church, as reported by the victims.”

Shola noted that one of the victims reported the case at the Gender Unit of the command on April 3, revealing horrifying details of her ordeal.

“Ajiboye lured her into a house in Sango and sexually assaulted her, afterwards, compelled her to swear with the Holy Bible.

“He threatened her never to discuss the incident with anyone, or else, be ready to face fatal consequences,”he said.

Shola said that the second and third victims also revealed that the suspect cunningly raped them, forced one of them to terminate the pregnancy she had, and they should never report to anyone.

The Kwara NSCDC Commandant, Umar Mohammed, expressed concern over the alleged incidents and directed the Head of Gender Unit to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure that the suspect is prosecuted diligently.