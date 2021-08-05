Pastor Blocks BBNaija Channel, Explains How Reality Show Promotes Immorality

The General Overseer of the Shekinah Arena International Gospel Ministries, Port Harcourt, Gospel Agochukwu, has urged Nigerians to stop watching the Big Brother Naija season six ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality show.

He said the program was transmitting immorality into the lives of its viewers or audience.

The pastor, in a Facebook post on Thursday, said he had to block the TV show from his cable television decoder to avoid stumbling on the channel.

“I blocked Big Brother channel from my Decoder.

“I am not against the entertainment industry making money but am against what Big Brother Naija is promoting in our society.

“Big brother Naija is promoting immorality in our society so anybody watching Big Brother Naija is doing more harm to his or her Spiritual life,” he stated.

Agochukwu said part of the danger of watching BBN was that its viewers now see sinful lifestyle as normal.

“There’s nothing Big Brother Naija is teaching us, instead they’re teaching the upcoming once how to enjoy sin and uncleanliness. The other day I was scrolling down my phone and I saw one Young lady in Big Brother house masturbating.

“Our Children are getting more corrupted day after that by the program showing on sex. Sorry to say this, every year Big Brother Naija is getting worst,” he added.

He advised Nigerians to avoid watching the program, adding that the moral fabric of the society and the upcoming generation was at stake.

“Don’t be surprised that next year all the house mates will enter the house naked.

“Big Brother has promoted evil, sexual sin in our society. I blocked that program in my house because it’s not of God.

“If you’re watching big brother Naija, Get ready for the Spirit of lust, the Spirit of lies, the Spirit of masturbation, Sexual Sin. You don’t need to enter any porn site again, Big Brother house is now a Porn program that’s broadcasted (sic).

“Watching Big Brother Naija will corrupt your Soul, Abstain from it,” he stated