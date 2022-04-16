Pastor Enenche, On 28th Wedding Anniversary, Advises Couples On ‘Blissful’ Marriage

The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Paul Enenche, has listed five major ways couples can experience fulfilment, peace and excitement in their marriages, and avoid abuse.

Enenche shared his counsel on Saturday following his 28 years wedding anniversary to Pastor Becky.

The cleric explained that marriage was created by God to ensure maximum bliss, companionship fulfillment and potentials actualization for the married coupled.

He posted on Facebook that when marriage “is done well, it is second to no other form of human relationship in excitement, ecstasy and fulfillment.”

To do it well, Enenche stated that one must fear God and genuinely love their spouses.

“The Knowledge and Fear of God is paramount. No one can genuinely know and fear God and not be an excellent husband or wife.

“There must be genuine love and appreciation for one another. Love that is real. Not fake or based on things,” he stated.

Furthermore, he added that couples must have value and respect each other while living an exemplary life of kindness and accountability.

He noted that when there is lack of value and respect, abuse is inevitable in marriage.

“There must be mutual value and respect for one another. You don’t abuse whom or what you value.

“You must be the kind of spouse you’d want your children to have in the future.

“You must live in accountability to God as one who will answer to God at the end of your life.

We wish you a blissful marital journey in Jesus Name, ” he said.

Enenche’s marital advise is coming after the death of one of the leading gospel artists in his church, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

She passed on Friday and many claimed that she was abused by her husband although autopsy report has not been released.

The cleric had maintained that he was aware that she had a health challenge (respiratory distress) for which he helped to facilitate treatment.

According to him, he was unaware she was subjected to domestic violence in her marriage, adding that those who knew, including her twin sister, failed to reveal it to him.