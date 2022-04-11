Pastor Enenche’s Daughter Speaks On Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Death

Deborah Paul Enenche Esq, the daughter of the Senior Pastor of the Dunamis Gospel International Centre, Paul Enenche, has vowed that those responsible for the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu will be brought to book within the confines of the law.

Nwachukwu was a notable gospel artist revered among members of the church and the larger christian society but she died on Friday.

Many, including some of her colleagues and family members, insisted that she died as a result of domestic abuse by her husband.

Deborah, while reacting to the development on Sunday, said measures will be taken to ensure that justice is served on whoever was involved in her demise.

“I believe she not only passed due to the compendium of physical hurt and pain; she died of a broken heart. I will personally do my best to ensure that the offending Party in the equation is punished to the full extent of the law. He will not go scot-free. There will be many measures taken to also protect the children and her family as well.”

She maintained that her father who advocates for people to remove themselves from a “deeply unhealthy marriage”, did everything to ensure that the departed was removed from her situation while caring for her.

“Bear in mind that there was no knowledge of the physical abuse, if such had come to light, we would not be here,” she wrote.