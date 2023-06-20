Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD Programme Maintains Lead As Most Popular Prayer Channel On Playboard

…As UK Centre Filled To Brim

According to a data compilation website, Playboard.co, the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, NSPPD, programme convened by Pastor Jerry Eze has maintained lead as the most viewed and “most super chatted gospel channel” as of Tuesday.

Eze is the founding pastor of the Streams of Joy International Church.

The church held a prayer Conference in the United Kingdom at ExCeL London erena, filling it to the brim with attendees.

Foreign media reports have it that ExCeL London is one of the largest event spaces in the UK with a capacity of 68,750 visitors.

As disclosed on playboard.co, Eze’s ministry as of 06/20/2023, had 878,307 views daily and 231,432,855 total views.

Playboard collects the data for YouTube channels globally to determine and announce reliable rankings.

As seen on videos from the UK conference held by the court on Sunday, the event was filled with worshipers.

At the event, numerous testimonies were shared including that of a dumb speaking.

Foremost Nigerian gospel artist, Nathaniel Bassey, led the worship session, alongside others.

Reacting to the impact of the UK conference, Eze stated via his Facebook page on Tuesday that the feat could only be achieved with God’s help.

“NSPPD UNITED KINGDOM PRAYER Conference! See the little boy from a remote part of Nigeria you helped…Lord, this will forever be my Posture,” he wrote.

The prayer programme started 3 years ago and has drawn participation from multitudes across the world.