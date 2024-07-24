Pastor Remanded For Allegedly Defiling Minor, Procuring Abortion

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 55-year-old pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church and school principal, Mr. Adetunji Obatayo, has been remanded by an Akure Magistrates’ Family Court for allegedly defiling a minor and procuring an abortion.

Obatayo was arraigned on three counts of defilement and unlawfully prescribing drugs to procure an abortion, resulting in the death of an unborn child.

The offences, according to the charge, contravened sections 218, 230 and 328 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State, 2006

The offences were committed in February 2020 at Epinmi-Akoko, Akoko South-East local government area.

According to the victim, a 14-year-old student, she was placed under the guardian of Pastor Obatayo by her parents when she was 10 years old, and he had been having intercourse with her since then.

“Four years ago, my parents released me to live with a pastor due to his desire to train me. On my first day in his house, he forcefully had sexual intercourse with me and told me not to tell anyone about it.

“He had impregnated me thrice and he gave me N5,000 to buy some contraceptive drugs to abort the pregnancy after many preventive drugs.

“But during the third pregnancy, he refused to give me money for the drug, and I stole his money to buy the pills.

“Pastor later accused me of stealing his money for my boyfriend which later led to the arrest of a boy in our school and I informed my parents about his ordeal,” she narrated.

The presiding Magistrate, B.A. Alphonso, ordered the defendant remanded to the Olokuta Correctional Centre and directed the case file be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The victim has been ordered to be taken to a government home for rehabilitation in Oba-Ile until further notice.

The victim was ordered to be taken in for rehabilitation until further notice, and the case was adjourned to August 29, 2024, for mention.