Pastors Are Not Above Adultery, Man Of God Explodes!

While pastors are not expected to be involved in immoral acts, it is unreasonable to think that they cannot fall to adultery.

This is the view of Reverend Prince U. Ukpai of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria.

The man of God bared his mind about pastors and adultery in an interview with THE WHISTLER.

“Every child of God is a believer whether ordained as a pastor or not and shouldn’t be involved in immorality but in the case of pastors, bishops such should not be heard among them. But we are talking about an issue that does not respect office. It is a matter that the senator, president of nations are prone to it and can fall a victim,

“The assumption is baseless any pastor can fall a prey to it, it’s like any kind of sin,’ he said.

Giving further insight into why some pastors fall into adultery, Reverend Ukpai stated that marriage is not a guarantee against adultery because of the nature of some marriages.

He disclosed that many pastors have found themselves in marriages in which the wife exploits their calling as ministers of God to deny them pleasures of marriage, including sex.

He said many women feel that since their husband is a pastor, he would not have the freedom to do what others do because of his position in the society and the stigma it would bring on his church.

“So many pastors seem to be dying in silence; they would rather keep quiet and be dying or seating on a hot burning coal and be adjusting, and that adjustment is only for a period of time. One day when they can no longer hold it, it is over. What you see is what you get. Many people don’t even care to know what the pastor is going through in his marriage,

“Any pastor who is involved in extra-marital affairs we should ask his wife. She may be the cause of it. Speaking as a man and a pastor, look out to all the men who are doing well in their churches and check out their wives. When a woman has constituted herself into the devil, what do you expect him to do?”

Insisting that the wife should be blamed if a pastor goes into adultery, Reverend Ukpai said it is difficult for a sexually satisfied man to commit adultery.

“It is difficult for you to have a woman who will sexually satisfied his or her husband and the man goes out and the man is a pastor. Every woman should be wise according the scripture. Why should I be a woman for instance and my husband, who chose me out of over 700 women, come to me and say you are my only love you are the only one that makes me happy and tomorrow he will start to look aside?

“You only want the man to look at your face but you never cared to look at his own face to ask him what is the matter, knowing fully well that the man has not done exercise(you starved him of sex), and your mind still tells you all is well, then you are a foolish woman,

“That is the reason am calling out all the woman to advise pastors wives and other women who deliberately feel that they can starve their husbands. I call out every sister, Godly mothers in churches to pray for your pastors and counsel your pastors’ wives. Please feed your man, feed him, place him on maximum exercise (sex) . Even when you are praying and fasting if he demands it break your fast and feed him.”

Giving reasons why it has to be so, he said the man’s anatomical and physiological makeup is not the same as the woman. “A woman may stay for some time without having routine exercise (sex), but a man is not configured that way. It’s like a bucket that once the water fills you have to turn it. If the bucket is full and you don’t remove it, it will start spilling and it must touch the ground. That is why many men are involved in masturbation.”

Mary Ogbe, a hair stylist in Abuja agreed with Reverend Ukpai. She said a pastor could fall into adultery if he’s not spiritually well-grounded or if the wife starves him of sex.

“A lot of things can make them fall. When they are not spiritually grounded and lacked self-control . Also, when their wives do not perform very well or denied him of sex. I think the wife should be blamed for any man of God having extra marital affair,

“And my advice to them is they should not be in a secret place with any woman and they should stick to their calling and also be prayerful all the time.”