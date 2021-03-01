Pat Utomi Laments Lack Of Character Among Nigerian Leaders At Abaribe’s Book Launch

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Foremost Professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, has blamed the spike in insecurity in the country to a collapse of character in public life.

He also said that there was an urgent need to pay serious attention to the character of politicians and other public officers holders.

Speaking on Monday at the launch of the 10 Chapter, 241-page book, titled “Made in Aba,” which chronicled the life and time of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, Prof Utomi linked the crisis inhibiting the growth and development of Nigeria to that of loss of character among political leaders.

“Our country is challenge in many ways, but more importantly, it is a challenge of the collapse of character in public life, the crisis of our country is the crisis of lost character.”

The erudite scholar said that the autobiography of Abaribe spoke to the challenge of nation building on how character is formed in a person.

“I like to think of Sen.Abaribe as representing the citizen in public Life, “he said.

He also decried tribalism in the country noting that it is an obstacle to development.

“It seems somehow in Nigeria that we are lost in the world of tribes in Nigeria.

“But we can ascend from tribes’ men to the next level of becoming citizens who look at our common humanity, look at our common good, who are focused on how to advance the common good of all.”

Utomi also emphasized the need for citizens to always engage office holders on their activities for the good of all.

“Citizens are supposed to engage the state public officials, because we have not built-up citizens, there is a gap between those who are in public life and the Nigerian people.

“And it has not helped us to develop because people in public life separates themselves from the people.

“But, Enyinnaya Abaribe continually returns to the people and speaks for the people and I think that this makes him a unique citizen in public life.”

In his remarks, the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, commended Abaribe for speaking truth to power.

He said the author represents what a lawmaker should be globally, given his courage to speak against injustice always.