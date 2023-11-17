Pate Decries Low Investment In Health Sector, Plans To Overhaul Basic Health Care Provision Fund

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate has called attention to the disparity between past investments in the health sector and the actual progress achieved.

He stated, “Though great progress has been made over the years, the pace has not been commensurate with the investments.”

He said this has enabled the complexity of the health system which has only made it more difficult to meet its goals as a nation.

Speaking on the topic of “Building resilience and inclusive healthcare system for a healthy Nigeria,” on Thursday at the 64th National Council on Health in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Pate stressed the need for a regulatory framework to enhance healthcare standards and combat corruption in the complex health system.

Pate emphasised the importance of an accountable healthcare system, asserting that it is the key to ensuring universal access to quality care.

Pate said that “an accountable healthcare system responsive to our citizens is the only way we can ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, receives the care they deserve.”

In order to, “Ensure that health is put on the front burner of our priorities,” he said that President Bola Tinubu had approved the adoption, design, and implementation of a domesticated, context-sensitive sector-wide approach as an inventive, comprehensive, and coordinated strategy for the improvement of health outcomes.

He also asked state governments for their assistance in this endeavour.

He disclosed, “We are redesigning the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), established by NHA 2014, to become more effective and efficient. The BHCPF 2.0 will serve as a special purpose vehicle to drive the strategic shifts and priority initiatives that will see us moving towards accomplishing our ambitious but achievable goals and objectives.

