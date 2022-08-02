PATHETIC: Nigerian Murdered In Italy Was Killed With Crutches He Used To Walk, Says NIDCOM

The Chairman,the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has given an update on how Mr. Ogorchukwu Alika was murdered by a man in Italy.

Recall that the Nigerian Embassy, Rome, Italy on July 30 confirmed that Alika was gruesomely murdered, vowing to ensure justice was served.

On Tuesday, the NidCOM explained that Alika was a physically challenged person that was beaten up by his Italian assailant.

“And the guy who beat him up to death used the crutches he was using to walk to beat him up to death,” she claimed, adding that the development is ” pathetic”.

According to Abike, Nigeria’s diplomatic channels are in touch with Italian authorities to ensure that the deceased wife is adequately compensated with a job.

“Now the culprit has been arrested and will be arraigned in court,” she added.

Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the development in strong terms urging the host country to stop such from repeating itself again.