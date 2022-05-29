Patient Dies Of Monkey Pox As NCDC Confirms 21 Cases In 9 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control( NCDC) has confirmed 21 cases of monkeypox in the country as of May 29, 2022.

The agency announced this in the monkeypox situation report released on Sunday night.

According to the report, the cases were recorded in 9 states and the FCT

A breakdown of the cases showed Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), Rivers (1).

“Among the 21 cases reported in 2022 so far, there has been no evidence of any new or unusual transmission of the virus, nor changes in its clinical manifestation documented (including symptoms, profile and virulence).”

Sadly a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications died of the virus.

The disease, according to the World Health Organization, is endemic to West and Central African countries.

Though the index cases was recorded in Nigeria on 22 September , 2017, it has surfaced in other parts of the world such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy among others.

However the NCDC has said there is no need to panic as “the current situation in-country and globally has shown no significant threat to life or the community that can result in severe disease or high case fatality rate.”