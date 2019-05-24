Sponsored

Patoranking Releases Second Studio Album, ‘Wilmer’

Music
By Esther Emmanuel
Patoranking

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has released his second studio album, titled “Wilmer”.

The singer released the 12-track album which features six artists like Davido, Busiswa, Donae’o, Dadju, Nyashinski and Bera.

The album consists of Afrobeats, afro-fusion, konto, gqom

Producers: DJ Coublon (Tracks 2, 4 and 7), Mar. Kamera (Tracks 1 and 12), DJ Buddha/Shermanology/Menasa (Track 13), Mix Master Garzy (Tracks 6 and 10), Botcash (Track 9), CTEA, (Track 5), Greendoe and Abayomi Kadejoh (Track 8), and Hycinth and Sarz (Track 11).

The album is a follow-up to his debut album, God Over Everything (GOE), released in 2016.

