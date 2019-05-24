Patoranking Releases Second Studio Album, ‘Wilmer’

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has released his second studio album, titled “Wilmer”.

The singer released the 12-track album which features six artists like Davido, Busiswa, Donae’o, Dadju, Nyashinski and Bera.

The album consists of Afrobeats, afro-fusion, konto, gqom

Advertisement

Producers: DJ Coublon (Tracks 2, 4 and 7), Mar. Kamera (Tracks 1 and 12), DJ Buddha/Shermanology/Menasa (Track 13), Mix Master Garzy (Tracks 6 and 10), Botcash (Track 9), CTEA, (Track 5), Greendoe and Abayomi Kadejoh (Track 8), and Hycinth and Sarz (Track 11).

The album is a follow-up to his debut album, God Over Everything (GOE), released in 2016.