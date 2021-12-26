‘Patriot Without Equal’–South Africa President Bids Farewell To Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South Africa’s presidency has reacted to the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed on Sunday at age 90.

Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, played an active non-violent role in the country’s liberation from apartheid (white minority rule).

Acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and Co-ordinator of the Office of the Archbishop, Dr Ramphela Mamphele, said in a statement that the cleric died in a medical facility.

“Ultimately, at the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning,” he stated.

Reacting, the country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that Tutu will continue to be remembered as ” a patriot without equal.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” he stated.