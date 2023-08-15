Pay Your Taxes Or Face Punishment, Abia Governor Warns Residents

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State governor Dr Alex Otti has urged all the residents of the state to pay their taxes and all forms of approved levies as the revenue enforcement task force will commence operation very soon.

The governor in a press statement issued on Tuesday by Kazie Uko the Chief Press Secretary, said the Special Adviser to the governor on internally generated revenue has already been moving around to educate the general public on the process of the new task regime in the state.

According to the statement, the general public is advised to pay their taxes and levies promptly, as the revenue enforcement task force will not spare any defaulters.

The statement reads, “Following the launch of the new digital tax system and subsequent deployment of the new payment system, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, hereby enjoins all residents, particularly the business community, to fulfill their civic obligations by paying their taxes and all forms of approved levies to the State.

“The State Government, through the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue, has been moving around to educate the public and communicate the steps and process of the new tax regime across the state.

“The general public is by this notice advised to pay their taxes and levies promptly as the new Revenue Enforcement Taskforce already set up by the Government is expected to commence operation immediately.

“For further enquiries and clarification, please call, send SMS or WhatsApp message through the IGR payment support hotlines, on: 0913 222 2180 and 09022888488”.