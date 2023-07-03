PDP Accuses APC Of Meddling In Senate Minority Leader Selection

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says Consultations Still Ongoing

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of meddling with the affairs of the senate minority caucus comprised of PDP members.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, after a meeting of NWC and members of the PDP Caucus in the Senate on Monday.

Ologunagba who stressed the importance of a stable opposition in the National Assembly to defend democracy and the interest of Nigerians said the PDP was aware of moves by the ruling party to influence the nomination of the 10th Assembly’s minority leader.

The party, according to the statement, resolved to collectively nominate the minority leader after due and conclusive consideration while stressing that no decision has been reached yet on the position.

The statement partly reads, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, Monday, July 3, 2023 met with members of the PDP Caucus in the Senate.

“At the meeting, the importance of a virile and stable opposition in the Senate and indeed the National Assembly was emphasized and the Caucus assured that it will play that important role in the defense of democracy, the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The meeting condemned in its entirety the alleged subterranean moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meddle with the affairs of the Minority with regards to the emergence of the Minority Leadership which is an exclusive reserve of the Minority Caucus as expressly stipulated by Constitutional provisions and Standing Rules of the Senate.

“The PDP and the Senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the Minority Leadership in the Senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations. Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.

“Consequently, the meeting resolved that the PDP NWC communicates to the Senate President, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the on-going consultation in the Minority Caucus to the effect that the nominations into the Minority leadership positions in the Senate has not been concluded and that upon conclusion, the nominated list will be formally conveyed to him appropriately for necessary action,” it added.