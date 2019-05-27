PDP Asks FG Not To Release N30bn Bailout To Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kogi State Chapter has called on the Federal Government not to release N30billion bailout fund by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the embattled State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a statement issued in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital and signed by the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola noted that the governor should account for the N25 billion earlier released to him with other funds before he could be given the N30 billion.

The PDP stated that Bello’s government has subjected the workers in the state to abject poverty with salary arrears running nine months which he owes them.

The party said despite several loans assessed in banks, the governor still owes people salaries.

PDP added that “All the administration has embarked upon is reckless looting of state resources”, stressing that any attempt by the CBN to be compromised into releasing the fund “would be a great disservice to the suffering people of Kogi State”.

The PDP maintained that the bailout itself is not a free fund but loan that will be paid back over a period of time with 9% interest, warning that any government that prides itself in probity will ask questions of how past releases were utilized before committing Kogi state into further debts.

Meanwhile, the Director-General on Media and Publicity to Kogi State governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said, while reacting to PDP, that “It means PDP doesn’t want us to pay the few months arrears we are owing civil servants despite the fact that it was the PDP-led government that left many months unpaid before leaving in January 2016.

“Their thinking is that if those arrears are not paid, the civil servants won’t support the second term ambition of the governor.

“They are free to continue to play politics with the welfare of the civil servants while we continue to work towards ensuring the welfare of workers is taken care of.

“The bailout was approved and it will be released so that we can pay workers their entitlements. The workers have cooperated substantially with the policies of our administration. They have shown a great understanding of our intentions and efforts at reforming the civil service.

“This administration will, therefore, ensure their arrears which is a carryover from the previous PDP administration is paid”.