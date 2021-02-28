PDP Asks New EFCC Boss To Avoid Predecessor’s Pitfalls

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulraheed Bawa, to avoid the pitfall of his immediate predecessor by not engaging in partisan politics.

The political party also urged Bawa to say no to pressures targeted at using the agency as a tool for political persecution.

The party advised the EFCC Boss to focus on re-engineering and restoring professionalism to the anti-graft agency.

This is as it warned the EFCC henchman against using the agency as a tool to harass dissenting voices, settling of personal scores as well as for personal enrichment, as allegedly witnessed under the last chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that such tendencies eroded professionalism in the EFCC, compromised its activities and diminished the public confidence with regard to fairness, impartiality and even-handedness in the handling of cases.

The major opposition party noted that for the first time, the Chairman of the EFCC is drawn from the pool of trained investigators of the commission and Nigerians expect him to bring the benefits of his training to bear by sanitizing the system and restoring professionalism in line with international best practices.

“Furthermore, our party urges the new EFCC Chairman to bear in mind that, given his young age and training, he should exhibit the ideals of the Generation-Next Nigeria in reciprocation of the confidence Nigerians repose in him,” PDP said.